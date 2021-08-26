Miami Valley veteran, professor react to Thursday attack in Afghanistan

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The impact of Thursday’s attack could be felt here in the Miami Valley as a local veteran and international studies professor weigh in.

Marine Corps Veteran and former Kettering VFW Post 9927 Commander Bruce Hanson said watching the events unfold in Afghanistan brings him back to when he served in Vietnam.

“I feel so bad for the Afghan Vets who have been there and sacrficed their lives, and that’s the way I felt in 75 when we lifted all the people off the embassy in Saigon,” Hanson said. “My feelings were what the hell was that all worth?”

Hanson said after Thursday’s attack in Afghanistan, he’s concerned about what will happen next.

“I’m worried about our country, I’m very worried about our safety over here,” Hanson said.

Cedarville University International Studies associate professor Glen Duerr said this will have a far-reaching impact across the world.

“There are a lot of different ways, unfortunately, this could all play out in the sense that maybe this is a play to challenge the Taliban’s governance of Afghanistan,” Duerr said. “ISIS could try to fill in the gap at some point, their central goal is still to create an Islamic state. So the security and environment is still really, really volatile.”

Duerr said even here in Ohio, the decision to leave Afghanistan could shape election outcomes.

“For many, this is an embarrassment, a challenge, some defend the president, for some it really crosses polical parties,” Duerr said. “So it’s going to have these very interesting outcomes potentially in terms of polls and the congressional election.”

After a day of loss where at least 13 U.S. service members were killed, Hanson said

Hanson said, thinking about the servicemen who died Thursday, it gets emotional.

“I feel so sorry for all the lives lost, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, everything else,” Hansen said. “I want to pray for my military souls that have all lost their lives and all of my brothers, and God bless their families.”