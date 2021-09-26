Miami Valley vaccine clinics administering Pfizer booster doses on Monday. Here’s how to get one:

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) -Public health agencies in West Central Ohio counties will soon start administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

This includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

“[On] Monday the 27th we’ll be ready to go,” said Charles Patterson, Health Commissioner of the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD). “We have people scheduled [and] there’s a lot of excitement in our community for getting that 3rd pfizer dose to make sure that people are protected.”

On Friday, these public health agencies got word from the CDC that they can start putting the extra protection into arms.

“The authorization that we got last week for booster doses is for those individuals who got the Pfizer first and second doses only, prior to April.”

The stipulations for who is eligible for the booster dose is quite specific. That’s why CCCHD is asking that people interested in getting a booster dose call ahead for an appointment instead of walking in to the clinic like other patients.

“One of the reasons why we’re asking people to call and make an appointment is so we can go and check those records ahead of time,’” explained Patterson. “We don’t want anyone to waste their time coming to the vaccination site then finding out that they’re not eligible.”

While they’re preparing to give out booster doses, Clark County is also encouraged by the increase in people starting the vaccine process. Patterson says last week, CCCHD saw more than 600 people come to get their first vaccine, which was an encouraging change to him.

“We’re more excited to see [people come for] those first and second doses,” he said. “There’s no problem with [booster] doses, we support it and we have plenty of doses. But we know when we start that vaccination series that’s the most important thing for us to do.”

