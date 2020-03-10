Miami Valley universities grapple with coronavirus preparations

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University announced it will suspend all face-to-face classes through at least the end of March. Faculty is being told to use the rest of this week to adjust their classes for online instruction. Those modified online classes will resume on Monday.

Both the Dayton and Lake campus will remain open, as will food services, residential housing, the libraries, and computer labs. But suspending face-to-face classes is the most drastic step yet as several nearby universities grapple with the virus’s impact.

Meanwhile, the University of Dayton announced several steps to keep the campus community safe, including canceling all university-sponsored spring break programs, and canceling all summer education programs abroad.

Sarah Critchfield is a senior at the University of Dayton. She says, “Now that it’s kind of hit Ohio and becoming more of an immediate reality, everyone studying abroad has had to come home.”

Additionally, a UD working group with dozens of members from several campus departments is meeting several times a week to coordinate the university’s preparation.

Miriam Messiah is a freshman, who says, “With this state of emergency that Ohio just declared, that’s why more people are a bit scared. So I think that’s why the email really got sent out. Because more people are worried and wondering why hasn’t the school taken action.”

Miami University will suspend all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars, and other similar classroom settings until next month. Courses will be delivered by remote instruction through at least April 12, 2020.

Wittenberg University’s health advisory says all university-sponsored travel to the affected countries abroad is temporarily restricted, and warns that students who travel to those areas may be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

And Cedarville University has appointed a former Air Force officer to coordinate the university’s response.

The OHSAA says state tournament games will continue without fans. “This will be a very difficult time for our schools and fans, but we cannot ignore the directive of the Governor,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “We are pleased that our tournaments can continue and we will soon determine who can attend. However, we can already say that it will most likely be no more than the immediate family of the student-athletes participating in the event.”

Students at UD say people are staying calm and using common sense. Critchfield says, “Making sure that you’re taking extra precautions around people that are actually immunocompromised.”