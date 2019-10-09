Miami Valley Trick-or-Treat times

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Halloween just days away, communities in the Miami Valley are preparing for the night when scary monsters and witches come out knocking… for candy!
2 NEWS has you covered on a complete list of Trick-of-Treat or Beggar’s Night times throughout the Miami Valley.
Here is a list of Trick-of-Treat and Beggar’s Night times:
- Beavercreek – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Bellbrook – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Centerville – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Clayton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Dayton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Eaton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Englewood – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Enon – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Fairborn – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Franklin – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Germantown – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Greenville – 7 pm to 9 pm on Oct. 24
- Huber Heights – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Kettering – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Lebanon – 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31
- Lewisburg – 6 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31
- Miami Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Miamisburg – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Middletown – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Moraine – 6 pm to 9 pm on Oct. 19
- New Carlisle – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 26
- Oakwood – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Piqua – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Riverside – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Sidney – 6 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31
- Springboro – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Springfield – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- St. Paris – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Tipp City – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Troy – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Union – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Urbana – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Vandalia – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Washington Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Waynesville – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- West Carrollton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31 (Monster Mash)
- West Milton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Xenia – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Yellow Springs – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
If you see a community that is missing from the list, email us at newstips@wdtn.com.
