Miami Valley Trick-or-Treat times

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Halloween just days away, communities in the Miami Valley are preparing for the night when scary monsters and witches come out knocking… for candy!

2 NEWS has you covered on a complete list of Trick-of-Treat or Beggar’s Night times throughout the Miami Valley.

While your here test your candy knowledge and take out quiz!

Here is a list of Trick-of-Treat and Beggar’s Night times:

Beavercreek – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Bellbrook – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Centerville – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Clayton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Dayton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Eaton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Englewood – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Enon – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Fairborn – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Franklin – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Germantown – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Greenville – 7 pm to 9 pm on Oct. 24

Huber Heights – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Kettering – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Lebanon – 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31

Lewisburg – 6 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31

Miami Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Miamisburg – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Middletown – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Moraine – 6 pm to 9 pm on Oct. 19

New Carlisle – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 26

Oakwood – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Piqua – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Riverside – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Sidney – 6 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31

Springboro – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Springfield – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

St. Paris – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Tipp City – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Troy – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Union – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Urbana – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Vandalia – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Washington Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Waynesville – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

West Carrollton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31 (Monster Mash)

West Milton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Xenia – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Yellow Springs – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

If you see a community that is missing from the list, email us at newstips@wdtn.com.

