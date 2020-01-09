Miami Valley to see new area code in March to join 937

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While the official addition of area code 326 doesn’t take place until March 2020, preparations will begin weeks before the launch.

In 2018, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approved the addition of area code 326 to overlay the 937 area code. The adoption of 326 was made due to area code 937 running out of available phone numbers in 2020. Current telephone numbers with the 937 area code will not change.

Area code 326 will take affect on March 8, 2020. However, beginning on Feb. 8, 2020, residents in the Miami Valley will have to use 10 or 11 digit dialing for local calls. Once 326 takes affect, both 326 and 937 will still be considered “local calls.”

According to PUCO, customers are encouraged to add the area code to phone numbers in their contacts, address books, etc. to ensure 10 or 11 digital dialing.

For more on the addition of the 326 area code in March, click here.

