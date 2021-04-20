Miami Valley to go under Freeze Warning tonight; sub-freezing temperatures expected

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley will be under a Freeze Warning from 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued the warning Monday afternoon. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected across the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said any rain will change to snow tonight, and continue into Wednesday morning. A sloppy, wet accumulation is likely. Anywhere from 1″ to 3″ will fall across the area, with higher amounts north and lower amounts south. Most of the snow will accumulate on the grass or elevated surfaces like cars, trees, or decks. Roads could become slick if they get slushy overnight.

Take steps now to protect your tender plants from the cold. Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly to prevent freezing and possible bursting.

