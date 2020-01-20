Miami Valley to celebrate MLK Memorial March and Rally

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Washington, with the Washington monument, rear. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and communities across the United States will take time to celebrate and remember the civil rights icon, including Dayton.

MLK Dayton Inc. will host the MLK Memorial March and Rally Monday that begins at the Charles R. Drew Health Center on W. Third Street at 10 am. The march will end at the Dayton Convention Center on E. Fifth Street. Organizers ask anyone attending to arrive by 9:30 am.

In 2020, the route will be different due to the Third Street Bridge construction. Instead of going over the bridge, marchers will take a left at Fifth Street.

The Third Street Bridge is integral for the march because it orgininated over the bridge, which is also known as the “Peace Bridge.”

Dayton RTA will be giving free rides in honor of MLK Day. Many RTA buses will operate on a Saturday schedule. There will be a free shuttle bus ride between the Charles R. Drew Health Center and the Convention Centers for those who plan to attend the march that’ll run between 10:50 am and 2:40 pm.

