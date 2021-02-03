Miami Valley teachers and staff to receive first dose of vaccine Wednesday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Teachers and staff in dozens of Montgomery County schools will get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

The group will start getting vaccinated at around 9 a.m. at Centerville High School in the first step to getting back to full in-person learning by March 1.

Montgomery County Educational Service Center is in charge of the rollout to vaccinate 6,500 teachers and staff over the next four days. The center said several districts will get both doses by March 1.

Kroger Pharmacies will administer the doses at six distribution sites at area schools.

