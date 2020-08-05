Miami Valley students show mixed emotions about mask order, virtual learning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health will issue a new order for K-12 schools, requiring all students to wear masks. The mandate sparked mixed reactions from parents, and school administrators. But some students said they, too, are feeling anxious about ongoing changes to the upcoming school year.

“I’ll be nervous,” said Trinity Young, a 5th grader at Fairview Middle School.

“It’s disappointing but I’m optimistic,” said Ashton Davey, senior at West Carrollton High School.

Mason Aydelot, a freshman at West Carrollton said, “I’m nervous especially because of this COVID thing.”

The students expressed similar feelings about Ohio’s new school mask mandate.

“If wearing masks is something that will allow us to go into school and at least have the in-person learning I’m 100 percent with that,” Davey said.

Aydelot said, “I’m perfectly fine with it because I can still understand people with it and I’ve been able to manage with it.”

Trinity, Aiden, and Ava said they understand why the order is in place, but wearing one at school isn’t the best.

“Some moms or dads might bring sick kids to school and we don’t wanna catch it,” Ava Bozeman explained.

“Sometimes when I have on a mask it makes me hot so it’ll be weird,” said Trinity.

While virtual interactions have become normal, the students say it’s another change that’s not exactly welcomed for learning.

“It can be hard for me to focus if I’m just at home, so having the stimulus of being actually at school, I think is a lot better for me,” said Davey.

Masks or no masks, the students tell say they’re just looking for a little more certainty.