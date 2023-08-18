DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some victims of the Hawaii wildfires are receiving tissue grafts that are coming from right here in the Miami Valley.

Residents on Maui are in desperate need following the deadly fires, and for some, the need is a skin graft. The Community Blood Center and Tissue Services in Kettering has been a partner with Straub Medical Center’s burn unit in Honolulu for years.

The primary goal is to provide allo-grafts which is used as a “Wound dressing” to cover patients who have had severe second or third-degree burns.

Straub Medical Center routinely places orders with the community tissue center, but in July placed a large order for skin.

The center in Kettering produced 38 million square centimeters of burn skin last year.

With the Maui wildfires continuing to burn, officials for the Kettering Community Blood and Tissue Center say if they get the call for more, they will be ready to go.

“We here at Community Tissue Services maintain a large inventory of allografts skin that can be used in response to such incidents as of this,” Paul Lehner, director of marketing at Community Tissue Services in Kettering, said. “We can provide that skin at a moment’s notice around the world.”

Lehner also says anyone wanting to become a tissue donor can register as an organ, eye and tissue donor.