OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Businesses across the Miami Valley are helping fans get ready for the Bengals game on Sunday.

Walking into Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood, you can feel the jungle fever. The bakery is decked out in orange and black, showing support for the home team. Theresa Hammons, the owner of Ashley’s, said they are selling all sorts of desserts for Bengals fans.

“The Cincinnati Bengals are just an awesome team right now and we need to show our support and have treats and goodies for our customers. And that’s what we’re about, we’re about bringing deliciousness into people’s homes,” Hammons said.

From Bengals themed cookies to orange-frosted cupcakes, there is something for every fan to enjoy. Hammons said those treats are going fast as the Bengals continue their successful post-season run.

“Lots of orders for parties, people interested, people taking them into the office. It’s a great thing to celebrate in January,” Hammons said.

Across town, fans are looking to get decked out in orange and black. Bengals gear is flying off the shelves at Rally House.

“We sold out of all of jerseys, we only have three left, and all of our socks sold out, too,” Braedon Lewis, a Rally House team sales lead, said.

Aaron Arellano, another Rally House Team Sales lead, said this playoff run is great for business.

“It’s been very busy, but we’re keeping up pretty well and hopefully they can keep winning and we can keep getting business in here,” Arellano said.

While fans stock up ahead of the game, they remain optimistic about the outcome.

“I think we’re going to win. I’m pretty confident. It’s going to be a close game,” Jon Ogg, a customer at Ashley’s bakery, said,