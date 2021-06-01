Miami Valley sees steady flow of vaccinations following Vax-a-Million announcement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The state reported a significant jump in vaccinations among younger Ohioans following the Vax-a-Million lottery announcement. In the Miami Valley, several health departments are reporting a steady flow of residents getting their shot.

“The more people we can get vaccinated quicker, the better we are in terms of reducing the overall number of COVID cases,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

The second Vax-a-Million winners are hours away from being announced. The state reported an initial surge of Ohioans rushing to get vaccinated for a chance to win but have since plateaued and remained steady. Health leaders speculate that residents who already wanted to get vaccinated got their dose months ago when they were eligible. Now, the lottery will encourage any of the residents who were on the fence before.

“It’s not just about getting vaccinations, there’s now an urgency to get them and maybe some people were thinking about getting vaccinated, maybe they procrastinated but now this adds that urgency to get vaccinated quicker,” said Suffoletto.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County reported a slight increase when the lottery was announced but those numbers have since leveled off. Both Clark and Miami county’s public health departments report a steady flow of vaccinations before and after the lottery was announced.

The Ohio Department of Health says vaccinations among 16- to 17-year-olds have increased by 94 percent, the largest demographic increase in Ohio since the lottery’s announcement. The number of Ohioans aged 20 to 49 getting the shot has increased by 55 percent.

“For us to really get out of this pandemic and move forward, we need to have more people vaccinated,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

The deadline to enter tomorrow’s drawing was Sunday at midnight, but the winners of the second Vax-a-Million drawing will be announced live on WDTN tomorrow at 7:29 p.m.