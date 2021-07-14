Miami Valley schools weighing options for safety protocols when school returns

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Next month, many students will head to the classroom for in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall is the top priority for districts across the Miami Valley.



More and more school districts are dropping mask requirements indoors and outdoors as COVID rates fall.

“We’re going to continue to follow that playbook, and work together with health departments to watch the mandates and recommendations, and put together the safest plan we can for our students and staff,” said Mark Stefanik, the superintendent for Tipp City Schools.

With more children becoming eligible for vaccinations, both Tipp City and Springboro Schools are planning to make masks optional for students and staff.

“That decision was made by looking at the continued drop in cases, and seeing that trending downward and for quite some time. The other part of that is the availability of the vaccine,” said Scott Marshall, spokesperson for Springboro Schools.

New guidance from the CDC says masks should be worn by all individuals age 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated, especially indoors and in crowded settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained. It also recommends schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms.

Healthcare professionals say parents should do what makes their family comfortable.

“Really do what makes you comfortable. If it makes you comfortable to send the child with a mask I don’t think anybody is going to berate you about that,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, the Regional Medical Director for Premier Health.

With the new Delta variant, and rising cases after the July 4 holiday, Dr. Allen said there are some concerns, but not enough worry to make sweeping policy changes just yet.