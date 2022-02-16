DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – School districts in the Miami Valley are using federal funding to hire more teachers and tutors. The districts hope the hiring will address setbacks to student learning caused by the pandemic.

Schools received pandemic relief funding through the American Rescue Plan and the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER fund). This money helps schools so they have the resources they need to support students after the challenges of the pandemic and make conditions in the school buildings safe.

Several districts are using the funding to raise pay for substitutes, hire more teachers and tutors, and pay bus drivers.

Ohio Education Association (OEA) president Scott DiMauro said the funding is helping students by relieving the burden the pandemic has put on teachers.

“When teachers have to give up their lunch time, their planning time, they have to combine classes together because there are not enough teachers in the building, that makes it really hard to meet the needs of individual students,” DiMauro said.

Dayton Public Schools used the funding to hire 96 more first- through third-grade teachers to reduce class sizes and give kids the individual attention they need.

Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said the elementary schools are implementing a double teaching model for the first time. In the same classroom, students are divided into two groups. One teacher teaches math, the other literacy. At the end of that class, the teachers switch groups.

In a statement, Dr. Lolli said:

“Due to the reduced class size, teachers can work with smaller groups of students, identify gaps in learning more quickly, and provide the individualized attention needed to close those gaps.”

Mad River Local Schools received $10.4 million in ESSER funding. Some of that money was used to hire six literacy support teachers for first through sixth grade.

Mad River Schools Communications Director Jenny Alexander said the roles were created to help the district retain current staff and get students back on track in the classroom.

“It helps catch students up from the learning loss over the last two years,” Alexander said. “The LSTs were hired to support our recovery efforts specific to literacy at the lower grade levels, which were our K through 6 buildings.”

The federal funds schools have received are temporary, so the OEA is calling on state lawmakers to fully implement the fair school funding plan, which was only partially funded in the last budget. This plan would fund all schools equally across the state.