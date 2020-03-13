Miami Valley schools preparing to close after Governor’s executive orders

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday afternoon, Governor Mike DeWine announced all K-12 Ohio schools will close for 3 weeks.

This impacts public, private, charter and community schools. It excludes home-based child care and day care centers.

The extended Spring Break will begin at the end of the school day on March 16, 2020 and end by at least April 3, 2020.

“We have to do everthing that we can to slow the spread of this virus,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This action is not an action that I took lightly, but it is an action that we are confident is the right thing to do.”

The announcement is raising questions for local parents.

“What are they going to do with their kids? Because work isn’t closing,” said Jake Dressel, a parent.

Fairborn Superintendent Gene Lolli says that it will be up to the parents in his school district to find arrangements for their students while school is closed. However, the district is working to make sure there is food available for students who need government assistance.

“We are making plans and preparation to make sure kids through the government program get their breakfast and lunch,” said Lolli.

Alternative forms of classes can be held online but for students without internet access there will be other options like take home assignments provided during the three week break period according to Lolli.

Lolli also says right now the future is uncertain for students, administrators and staff alike.

“I think it’s impacting us really negatively. We [have] testing out coming up in April. That’s another issue. I don’t know if Governor DeWine will cancel those tests,” explained Lolli.

Governor DeWine says his offices will reevaluate the school closings at the end of the three week break.