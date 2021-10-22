DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of jobs are available at schools across the Miami Valley as districts continue to battle the national labor shortage.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, public schools and universities nationally fell short of typical hiring goals by 161,000 jobs in September. Dayton Public Schools is actively recruiting to fill about 40 positions.

“We’re looking for bus drivers, clerical and secretary positions, paraprofessionals or educational assistants, we’re looking for people in foodservice,” said David Harmon, chief of human resources at DPS.

Springboro Community City Schools is also looking to fill a number of positions.

“We are facing staffing shortages mostly in the substitute area for our district. We are definitely hit hard by a shortage of bus drivers. We are down two full-time positions, as well as one sub in that area,” said Scott Marshall, communications coordinator for Springboro Schools.

As the hiring process continues to be a challenge, the district is looking to current staff to help fill those roles.

“Every day our transportation director, the assistant transportation director, and both of our mechanics are driving buses. That’s very common every day and it pulls away from the job that they’re hired to do,” he said.