Miami Valley schools discuss using snow days for virtual learning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – During the pandemic, remote learning became the norm for many schools. Now, districts like Trotwood-Madison City Schools are heading back to in-person, and trying to decide if they should use their snow days for virtual learning or relaxing.

“I would definitely be more than happy to call a traditional snow day. I think snow days make superintendents heroes… and also with the staff,” said Trotwood Superintendent Dr. Reva Cosby.

Kettering City Schools is also using similar thinking. The district isn’t using snow days for learning, but for kids to be kids.

“They need to have fun. They’re kids. School is important, learning is important, but so is being a kid. I don’t think we can lose sight of that,” said Kettering City Schools Assistant Superintendent Dan Von Handorf.

Kettering has already used one of their five available snow days for the year, and Von Handorf says it’s helpful for mental health.

“This has been a tough year for kids, it’s been a tough year for parents, it’s been a tough year for teachers. There’s just something about the magic of a snow day that brightens everybody’s day,” said Von Handorf.

Von Handorf says when they used their first snow day, the district received only positive messages of thanks, with many students happy to play outside.

For Trotwood, Cosby says this is still a topic of discussion, but she’s leaning towards giving the kids a break.

“I just hope to be able to at least get one in. It’s different, no question the ability to be able to go out and play in the snow…it’s just different,” said Cosby.