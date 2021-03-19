Miami Valley school officials weigh in on CDC’s revised classroom distancing guidelines

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – New CDC guidance closes some of the distance between students in the classroom. Local school districts said they’ll be looking at how this new guidance can be implemented in their buildings.

Some schools in the Miami Valley have been unable to offer six feet of social distancing because of space limitations. Schools now have the option to space desks three feet apart instead of six.

Beavercreek City Schools have been in-person all year and have been using at least three feet of distance between desks. District officials said it’s working.

“We’ve done a pretty good job of being strategic with placing desks in certain ways that keep kids together throughout the entire day,” Beavercreek City Schools Director of Student Services Jeff Madden said. “Perhaps this will give us some flexibility in making changes to allow a little bit more exchange.”

The new CDC guidance says:

Students can safely sit three feet apart as long as masks are worn.

Six feet should be maintained in common areas like cafeterias, and activities like sports events and choir practice.

All teachers and staff should continue to stay six feet from each other and students.

The guidance states that in areas with high transmission of COVID-19, high schools should maintain six feet of distance, while middle and elementary schools can continue with three.

Mad River Local Schools have been on a hybrid learning model all year.

Superintendent Chad Wyen said this has allowed them to keep six feet of space between all desks and in the cafeteria.

“We put a system in place that it worked, we weren’t sure it was going to work, there was a lot of uncertainty at the beginning of the year, but it’s worked for us,” Wyen said.

Wyen said the guidance will now allow some flexibility in the classrooms, but it’s not changing their learning method this late in the year.

“If we don’t continue our model throughout the rest of the school year, it would be very disruptive to our students because we’d have to spend probably a week reorganizing our entire district to bring everybody back,” Wyen said.

Wyen said the district is looking forward to normalcy and is already planning to move to in-person learning five days a week next year, with an online option.