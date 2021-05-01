Miami Valley salon celebrates second anniversary with community celebration

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley salon celebrated its second anniversary Saturday.

937 Salon and Spa in Kettering has been open for two years. Last year they could not celebrate the one year anniversary due to COVID-19 restrictions. So Saturday they made up for lost time, marking the milestone in an exciting way.

Esther Laveck is the owner. She says, “We invited out food trucks just to celebrate our event and kind of make a community event out of it. In the midst of the pandemic we have to be kind of careful about having a bunch of people inside so we figured that’d be a good opportunity to get people together but in a safe way.”

937 Salon and Spa partnered with Zombie Dogz and Billie Gold Bubble Tea for Saturday’s celebration.