Miami Valley's Most Wanted: Have you seen these people?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Miami Valley Crime Stoppers need your help to find these Most Wanted people in the area.
Jerry Knight is wanted out of the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for a nationwide warrant for receiving stolen property and tampering with identification numbers to conceal a vehicle. He may be staying at 4181 Garden in Dayton.
Travis May is wanted by the Dayton Police Department for a warrant for failure to verify. He may be staying at 1016 Hidden Landing Trail in West Carrollton.
Darrian Fosque-El is wanted by the Riverside Police Department for a warrant for driving under suspension and one tail light required. He may be staying at 4851 Northcliff Drive #4 in Dayton.
Brittany Kelly is wanted by Kettering Police Department on a warrant for attempting to commit tampering with evidence and misconduct at an emergency. She may be staying at 710 Hathaway Trail in Tipp City.
If you have any information about these people, please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867), or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app "p3 tips."
