Miami Valley RPC kicks off National Air Quality Awareness Week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) will promote National Air Quality Awareness Week starting May 4 to promote this year’s theme “Better Air, Better Health.”
MVRPC’s will post to its Facebook and Twitter pages on how to stay aware of air pollution levels and how to be more mindful of your own contributions to air pollution.
The commission says that poor air quality affects everyone and that some individuals are more sensitive to it, including children and adults who are active outdoors, the elderly, and those with chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma.
MVRPC partners with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA) on air quality issues. RAPCA is responsible for monitoring and reporting air quality readings in Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Clark Counties.
Visit MiamiValleyAir.org or call 937-223-6323 for more information.
