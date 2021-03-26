Miami Valley restaurants report shortage of employees as business picks up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As business picks up Miami Valley restaurants, they’re facing a shortage of employees caused by the pandemic.

Restaurant owners and employees said the staffing shortage is causing them to hold back, when they’d rather be ramping up.

Even in the calm before the Friday dinner rush, Wheat Penny employees are busy trying to get ahead.

“The bartenders are having to wait tables, we’re making drinks, we’re running carryout,” Wheat Penny Bar Manager Jylleanne Hayes said. “For me it, definitely kind of tires you out.”

The restaurant needs to fill several positions in the kitchen, bar and dining room.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I think we would have this much problem hiring,” Wheat Penny Co-owner and Chef Liz Valenti said.

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) said this is a statewide issue. Between COVID-19 safety concerns, pandemic unemployment benefits and capacity limits, people aren’t returning to work.

Now local restaurants are feeling the pressure as business picks heading into the spring and summer months.

“As people get more comfortable and come back into the restaurant, we need good staff,” Valenti said. “So without good staff, it’s going to be really hard for us to ramp up and get into a situation where we can handle a really busy Friday or Saturday night.”

At Dublin Pub, they’re having trouble filling six to eight positions.

“Every restaurant I know of is hiring and some of it is immediate,” Owner Steve Tieber said.

Teiber said it’s good news that restaurants are hiring, but they’re still not to a point where they can be staffed at pre-pandemic levels.

“We ask everybody to please be patient with the restaurant industry, we’re going to get back on our feet,” Tieber said. “It may take a year, maybe a little bit longer.”

These restaurants say you can find out more about their open positions by calling, stoping in, or checking their websites.

The ORA is in the process of creating workforce development initiatives.

Nationally, restaurants and bars have brought back more than 300,000 staff members during the first two months of 2021.