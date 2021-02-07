Miami Valley restaurants reflect on Super Bowl LV, first during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Miami Valley restaurants and bars are doing everything they can to stay afloat amid pandemic restrictions. Sunday’s Super Bowl offers another opportunity to increase profit. While capacity won’t be as high as in years past, Dayton’s Down the Pike Pub says dine-in and carry-out business should provide a much-needed boost to remain open in the long run.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to expect, I mean the to-go orders will still be what they normally are but since you’re only allowed half capacity in groups of 10 or less, I don’t know what to expect,” said Owner Tony Denny.

Super Bowl 55 is the first one to be played during a global pandemic and for bars and restaurants the game is a huge income opportunity. However, bars and restaurants say this year’s game is quite different with CDC restrictions in place.

Last week, the Ohio Restaurant Association said the state’s data supports eliminating the curfew restrictions all together.

“The contact tracing data that we had access to says less than two-percent of the cases were coming from contact tracing in restaurants,” said President & CEO John Barker.

Dayton’s Down the Pike Pub owner Tony Denny says they’ve seen a 30-percent decrease of sales each month due to the pandemic. Normally New Years, Super Bowl, St. Patrick’s and Halloween are huge financial opportunities for the restaurant industry but having missed all them during the pandemic, Down the Pike has had to conserve resources and limit staff hours, like many others across the state. Hospitalizations are steadily decreasing in Ohio and Denny attributes the data in part to his industry.

“They are wearing their mask and for the most part, they’re doing the right thing and that surprises me,” said Denny. “I thought I’d have to police it more than what I had to do. People are willing to go by the rules if they can stay out.”

Ohio is approaching the two-week mark on Wednesday since the curfew was moved to 11 p.m. This week Governor Mike DeWine could announce if the curfew will be pushed back to midnight if hospitalization rates are below 2,000.