DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Valentine’s Day being the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday this year, many local restaurants are seeing an uptick in business. At Thai Table in Dayton, they’re attracting customers with heart shaped balloons, signature Valentine’s Day drinks and specials, with the goal of customers enjoying their experience.

“Some sushi too in like very economy price. For the sushi, we also have they call it a Valentine Special roll. For the drink, we have the Sweet Roll, that’s special for the valentine,” said Thai Table Manager Pom.

Pom said Thai Table was also bust over Super Bowl 56 weekend, seeing large crowds of football fans wanting to enjoy and bring money to locally run restaurants. “Most people already came on Friday and Saturday. I can say we were very busy on that day. Most people preparing for Super Bowl.”



Valentines Day food and drink specials at Thai Table in Dayton (above).

All the business is welcome after Downtown Dayton Partnership President Sandy Gudorf said locally owned restaurants and businesses have suffered working under pandemic changing conditions the past two years. “So when there are big opportunities like the Super Bowl for example or today Valentine’s Day, those are great opportunities where they can showcase their business and what they have to offer,” said Gudorf.

Executive Director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association Amy Zohora is also encouraging people to eat locally this Valentine’s Day. “There’s food that you’re not gonna get like by going to a chain. Where a menu’s created. I love the specials and the vibe you have in those restaurants. I say support local,” said Zohora.