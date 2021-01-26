Miami Valley restaurants react to proposed curfew change

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)— The potential curfew change is fully dependent on our area’s hospitalization rates, and after talking with local restaurants they say they will do everything they can to make this change happen.

“It’s great to have this extended hour but we have to do it responsibly,” said Jimmie’s Ladder 11 Manager Nick Brandell. “Health is still a really big concern and if we want to get to full capacity sooner than later, we have to do it responsibly.”

Hours after Governor DeWine announced a potential change to the 10 p.m. curfew, restaurants all across the Miami Valley say the change couldn’t come sooner. Jimmie’s Ladder 11 says the curfew has been difficult for them and the guests.

“We’re all used to going out and making our own choices and it’s been difficult to tell grown adults that you have to leave, I’m sorry we can’t sell you anything else, it’s 10 o-clock,” said Brandell.

In order to stay afloat financially, the Oregon District businesses created 937-delivers plus organized the outdoor DORA events to serve patrons safely. Downtown Dayton Partnership says they’ve been able to survive the curfew restrictions by going through it together.

“I have full confidence that the sense of community will continue, if so now more than ever because they’ve come through these tough times,” said Downtown Dayton Partnership President Sandy Gudorf. “It would be a big, big help for our small businesses.”

Miami Valley Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon advises the public to not ignore safety guidelines just because restrictions could be lifted.

“I think what we’re seeing right now is a safe step but we have to be careful to not over-correct and loosen too much too fast,” said Dr. Colon. “Even though we’re seeing the loosening of restrictions, so we’re still encouraging everyone to be cautious when you are going out.”

Governor Dewine said he’ll announce this Thursday if the curfew will be changed to 11 p.m.

Due to the decline of hospitalization rates, Ohio’s COVID-19 curfew may be partially lifted. If Ohio has seven straight days of hospitalizations below 3,500 then, we will go to an 11 p.m curfew for at least two weeks. Right now, we sit at SIX straight days below that number. Then, if hospitalizations drop below 3,000 for seven straight days, the curfew will move to midnight. Finally, if hospitalizations drop below 2,500 for seven consecutive days, the curfew will be lifted entirely.