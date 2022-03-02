DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During President Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night, he discussed ways the Biden administration plans to tackle inflation.

In Downtown Dayton, Dublin Pub General Manager Anthony Good said he and his team continue to feel the strain of inflation, which is impacting nearly every angle of their business.

“The food, chemicals, all of the things that we’re kinda the last stop for, everything’s going up by a pretty significant amount. You’re looking at a pretty significant amount depending on what kind of industry you’re getting from,” said Good.

Inflation spikes are also causing an increase in food prices. However, Good said he’s thankful for their loyal customers who are standing by them during these tough times. “Due to some unfortunate circumstances over the years, things have gotten slightly more expensive.”

Down the road from Dublin Pub, Brixx Ice Company is also feeling the strain of both the pandemic and inflation. “Coming out of this pandemic it’s been really rough trying to understand the logistics, because that’s changed quite a bit. Then, the call structure for virtually everything has changed. I think the overall is around 7% or something like that, but I’m feeling more 10 18% on certain items,” said Brixx Ice Company General Manager Chris Bhai.

While both Good and Bhai said they’re invested in what President Biden’s inflation plans will hopefully be, they both agree that they’ll believe it when they see it.

“I’d love to see some movement and some sort of plan. So far haven’t really seen much, but we’ll hope for the best,” said Bhai.

“I’m hopeful, very hopeful. Confident? Eh…no,” said Good.