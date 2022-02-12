DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some restaurants in the Miami Valley are serving up Bengals pride by creating special Bengals-themed dishes and drinks.

Coco’s Bistro in Dayton is showing their Bengals spirit with some spirits. They’ve created the Eye of the Tiger cocktail, and it’s quickly become a best-seller.

“It’s got a really lovely floral hint from the Bombay Sapphire gin here, it gets a nice little kick from this ginger liquor, and a little bit of the spiciness from the apple brandy,” Coco’s Bistro beverage director Callie Young said.

The drink originally started as the restaurant’s Year of the Tiger drink for the Lunar New Year, but the restaurant decided to bring it back and rename it in honor of the Bengals making it to the Super Bowl.

“It’s selling off the shelves, you know, it’s, we’re doing a lot of sales of it,” Coco’s Bistro general manager Adam Gilcher said.

The idea to get some Bengals-themed dishes and drinks on the menu came from Miami Valley Restaurant Association executive director Amy Zahora.

“I thought it would be pretty cool for our restaurants to show some support here locally,” Zahora said.

Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers (CBCB) Bar and Grill in Beavercreek is serving up their Bengals Special on Sunday.

“You get six wings, fries and a mini pitcher for $13,” CBCB Bar & Grill co-owner Michelle Brad said.

CBCB Bar and Grill already has 30 reservations for the Super Bowl, and is ready to welcome fans to watch the game.

“Just everybody out here in the crowd just brings energy up in here, it’s like tons of energy, and kind of makes everyone feel really good,” Brad said.

Zahora said after the challenges the restaurant industry has faced the last two years, she’s hoping Sunday is a success for the Bengals and local restaurants.

“Win the Super Bowl, get the restaurants back and, you know, fired up,” Zahora said.

Some of the other restaurants featuring Bengals menu items include Salar in Dayton, the Bar and Bistro in Dayton, The Florentine in Germantown and Mr. Boro’s in Springboro.