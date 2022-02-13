DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We’ve finally made it to Super Bowl Sunday. Ahead of tonight’s historic game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl 56, local restaurants here in the Miami Valley are gearing up for football fans to come watch the game.

“Our in-house dining for the Super Bowl is usually like a normal football weekend. This weekend will be different with the Bengals playing. I expect it to be really busy,” said Submarine House Bar & Grill Owner Jeremy McDaniel.

McDaniel said between catering orders and reservations, he and his team are prepared for what’s to come. “If we have some extra tables we’ll let people in. Basically what we found was with the excitement around the Bengals, people are coming in four or five hours before games and reserving tables. So, we wanted to try to keep the tables open for regular clientele during the day and close it off for the Bengals fans for later.”

Over at Fricker’s Wings Sports Bar, General Manager Bonnie Dalton said they’re also prepared for the who dey fans expected to make their way into the restaurant to watch Super Bowl 56. “We have extra hostesses on because carry outs are a big deal during the Super Bowl for their house parties and stuff like that. We also have extra kitchen staff on, all managers on deck. Just honestly all-hands-on-deck to make sure we have enough people to handle the business that we’re gonna do,” said Dalton.

Both McDaniel and Dalton said the pandemic hasn’t been easy on the restaurant industry, so extra business like on a Super Bowl Sunday is always welcome.

McDaniel said for people who decide to go watch the game last minute, you might want to make a game plan. “Check with whoever you wanna go through. Find out if they’re doing reservations or just doing walk ins. If you’re expecting to just walk in to a place, you’re probably gonna have to get there early.”