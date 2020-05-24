Miami Valley restaurants adjusting to first days of indoor dining

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many restaurants in Ohio opened for indoor dining May 21, and Miami Valley restaurants are adjusting to the changes brought by the pandemic.

Salar general manager Brandi Perrine said it was a slow start when the restaurant reopened Thursday, but that quickly changed.

“It was a little bit slow, I think people were really waiting for the weekend,” Perrine said. “So yesterday was busy. We were overwhelmed in the best possible way.”

After bringing back patio and indoor dining, Perrine said they’re trying to go above and beyond with cleaning and safety.

“We’re providing masks for guests, we’re providing hand sanitizer everywhere for guests,” Perrine said. “We’re providing masks for employees. Everything that we can provide to guests and employees to keep them safe and healthy, we’re doing.”

Next door at the Oregon Express, manager Michael Hoover said business has been as expected since Thursday.

While pretty steady inside the building, it’s not quite at their pre-pandemic customer base. So they’re making the best of it.

“It’s day by day,” Hoover said. “We’ve got to take it as it comes and see how things fold out. But right now, things are looking good.”

Both restaurants said that they’ll continue making adjustments as time goes on to make the dining experience safe and enjoyable for their customers.