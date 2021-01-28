Miami Valley residents wait over a month for unemployment benefits as system undergoes upgrades

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The state’s unemployment system is expect to complete an upgrade this weekend which will expand access to pandemic benefits and allow more than 95,000 Ohioans to start claiming their unemployment benefits by Jan. 31.

Those Ohioans have been waiting over a month to see some sort of payment.

“They keep saying unemployment is coming and it’s not, and it hasn’t,” a West Carrollton woman who asked to remain anonymous said.

She said she she’s been on unemployment since she lost her job in March. She stopped receiving her unemployment checks the last week of December.

“Every time I continue to call unemployment, which is almost every day, they continue to say that it’s, they’re trying to have a system upgrade,” she said.

In a release, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said the upgrade with their vendor was necessary after new legislation created an 11-week extension for those receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

Starting January 31, those Ohioans will be eligible to recieve these benefits.

On February 6, Ohioans that are new to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will be able to apply, claim weeks and receive benefits.

These are target dates, not a guarantee, creating probelms for those still waiting for on their benefits.

“You don’t have money to pay your next rent, my rent is due the 1st of February,” the West Carrollton woman said.

As people wait on their benefits, The Montgomery County Job Center continues to see more people in need of their services.

“That’s the challenge we have, we know there are a lot of people who need work, and we know there are jobs available, which, really just making those connections and making sure people are aware that we’re here,” Montgomery County Business Services Public Information Officer Michael Zimmerman said.

The Montgomery County Job Center is helping people connect with employers and they also offer grants for job skills training.

Zimmerman encourages anyone in Montgomery County who is looking for a job or interested in in-demand job skills training, to contact the Job Center online or by calling 937-225-5672.

2 NEWS reached out to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services for more information on the unemployment holdup and have not heard back.