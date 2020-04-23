Miami Valley residents still waiting on unemployment claims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s now been several weeks since the stay-at-home order went into effect, and many Ohioans who’ve been laid off still don’t have access to their unemployment claims.

In an attempt to alleviate the system, Ohio Jobs and Family services is asking those filing unemployment claims to file on a specific day based on the first letter of their last name.

According to Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, since March 15, more than $850 million have been paid out in unemployment claims in Ohio, and hundreds of thousands of claims are still waiting to be paid.

That means Miami Valley residents are still playing the waiting game with unemployment.

Frank Rose, 61, said he’s been unemployed since March 13. His claims have been approved, but it’s been five weeks and he still hasn’t seen a single payment.

“I’ve been working since I’ve been 16 years old, I’ve paid into it my whole life and now, we have a crisis and I’m sitting here and I can’t even get a dime out of it?,” Rose said.

Carmen Gordley said she’s been laid off since March 23rd and can’t get her claim to go through at all.

“Every time they come up and they say that there is an error,” Gordley said. “There’s an issue in what I applied for.”

Wednesday, Husted said 1 million jobs were lost in Ohio since March 15.

“It’s not just a health crisis, over time, it’s become more and more of an economic crisis,” Husted said.

Nationwide, 25 million jobs have been lost, and the end still isn’t in sight with new unemployment numbers expected to be released tomorrow.

“It’s projected nationally, by the people who look at this, and we all know modelers, modelers on the health side and modelers on the economic side, they think that unemployment could go to 20 percent,” Husted said.

Unemployment numbers expected to climb, and people waiting for relief say it’s hard to hold out hope.

“It’s just frustrating,” Rose said. “I have no income coming in.”

“Now I’ve got absolutely nothing in my bank account but $31,” Gordley said.