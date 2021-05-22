Miami Valley residents share why they got vaccinated, urge others to do the same

XENIA & DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The push to drive up vaccination rates continues in the Miami Valley and across Ohio. Health officials and those already vaccinated are urging others to roll up their sleeves.

Greene County Public Health is taking their clinics to different locations throughout the county to make it more convienent for people to get vaccinated.

Saturday’s clinic focused on kids 12 to 19 so they’re ready for next school year.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many as we can to try to control this virus, and hopefully the school years next year will be back to normal, or as normal as it can be with coronavirus,” Greene County Public Health Nurse Deirdre Owsley said.

Eric Huttinger is fully vaccinated and he brought his daughters to the clinic to get their first dose of the vaccine.

“In the long-run, I trust the science and I trust the medicine, better be safe, I’d like to be able to see my family,” Huttinger said.

During a visit to Dayton Children’s Hopital South Saturday, Governor DeWine said the sooner people get vaccinated, the more likely it will prevent a surge in cases during the fall and winter.

People in the Oregon District for Out on 5th said they got the vaccine to do the things they’ve missed out on for so long.

“My husband and I enjoy traveling, and I enjoy socializing, being with my friends, going to a gym and not being confined and knowing that I’m safe,” Shelly Wittlinger of Englewood said.

“We feel a little more comfortable coming out, kind of socializing a little bit, still pretty socially distanced out here,” Seth Morton of Englewood said. “We’re at the point where we’re six feet away, we’re outside, so I feel pretty comfortable coming out here.”

Along with traveling, seeing friends and family, the state is trying to incentivize more vaccinations with the Vax-A-Million and scholarship lottery prizes.

“If you haven’t heard yet, you can win $1 million just for doing something that’s good for you and will save your life and other lives,” Marshall Weil of Dayton said. “So, if the lifesaving wasn’t enough for you, there’s a million bucks on the line.”

DeWine said Ohio’s Vax-A-Million program has already led to a 45% increase in vaccinations compared to the week before.