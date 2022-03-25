DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As it gets more expensive to drive, some lawmakers in Washington want to help.

Several proposals were introduced in both the House and Senate. One of the plans would provide an energy rebate for eligible Americans whenever the national average price of gas exceeds $4 a gallon. Individuals would receive $100 a month, couples would receive $200, and families would receive $100 per dependent.

Other plans include a tax on oil companies which would then help pay for a rebate for people to use to buy gas.

Some people in the Miami Valley are hesitant about these plans.

“I don’t have a problem with it as long as it doesn’t affect us on our tax returns next year,” Andy Wilson said.

Others think it will hurt in the long run.

“It may help some people, but it’s still taxpayers’ money. Where are the congressmen or senators getting this money from, either the federal or from the local, state. It’s taxpayers’ money. I wish we could keep that money in our pocket,” Michael Patton said.

2 NEWS reached out to Congressman Mike Turner’s office for a comment on these proposals. He could not provide a comment at this time.