Miami Valley residents impacted by the pandemic welcome new stimulus checks

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – With another stimulus check on the way, people in the Miami Valley said the checks will help as many are still feeling the financial impact of the pandemic.

“Kinda playing catch-up on my expenses,” Miami Township resident Jack Hurt said. “My landlord raised the rent through the roof last spring and he did it this spring too.”

Hurt said he is welcoming the third round of stimulus checks.

“It’s got to be helping a lot of people. I’ve got a fixed income, they give me a 1 percent increase on my social security, it doesn’t quite cover this,” Hurt said. “My bills run 27% to 28% higher, so the stimulus check will help catch up a little bit, but they have a bigger issue with inflation.”

According to the Treasury Department, the $1,4000 stimulus checks will start going out this month.

The first to receive their payments are people who provided direct deposit for their 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

That’ll be followed by taxpayers that the IRS has payment information for from other programs.

After that, checks or debit cards will be mailed to those with no bank account on file.

While the the payment is a positive, some are skeptical of the other spending in the $1.9 trillion relief bill.

“I think the government snuck things in there that didn’t need to go in there,” Miamisburg resident Cindy Barca said. “They usually put things in that aren’t related to this, but overall, like everybody else, I could use that extra money to pay for things.”

“I think there’s too much pork in it, but I can’t do anything about that, so I’ll take my $1,400 stimulus and put it to good use,” Kettering resident Jim Simko said. “I just paid $500 to get my car cleaned up, that will pay for it.”

If 2020 tax returns are already filed, the IRS will base eligibility and size of the payments off that. If not, the IRS will look at a household’s 2019 return.