Miami Valley residents, doctor react to Ohio mask mandate

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday masks will be required for all counties in Ohio.

“It’s essential that we wear masks statewide in Ohio to help contain the spread of this virus,” DeWine said.

The mask mandate goes in effect Thursday at 6 p.m.

Masks will be required indoors in non-residences and outdoors if social distancing isn’t possible.

“I am one hundred percent with it, with DeWine,” Renee from Beavercreek said. “The thing is, it just helps everybody else, nobody else should take any offense.”

While others say it infringes on their right to not wear one.

“It just feels like I’m mandated to do this in order to go out in a public place where, where I think it should be just that, a public place,” Jacob White from Xenia said.

“I don’t like to wear it because I wear it 9 hours a day at work, you know what I mean, then I come home to think when I go to the grocery store now, I have to do it,” Isaiah Robuck from Kettering said.

Kettering Health Network infectious disease specialist Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein said masks are proven to reduce the spread, and it’s a simple thing to help the community stay safer.

“My only surprise was he didn’t mandate it last week,” Weinstein said. “When we wear masks and we stay away from people, we’re going to be transmitting it to fewer than one other person and then the epidemic can die out.”

While the mask mandate is a step, Weinstein said people still need to still be mindful in group and family settings, which is where a lot of the spread in the Miami Valley is happening.

“In a household or small family gathering, of course no one is intentionally infecting their relatives and loved ones, they don’t know that they’re infected,” Weinstein said.

There are some exceptions to the mandate. A mask does not have to be worn if you have a medical condition excused by a doctor and for children younger than the age of 10.