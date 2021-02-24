Miami Valley Research Park building receives funding from Kettering, JobsOhio

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering approved an Economic Incentive Grant to modernize a Miami Valley Research Park building.

The building has been vacant since 2018. The renovations would help bring the building back up to Class A office space and be primed for defense contractors looking for space near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to a release.

The project will also receive support from the JobsOhio Site Inventory Program (OSIP).

“The investment in this property will allow us to market the site to businesses and site selection consultants as a premier office location,” said Chris Semarjian, Industrial Commercial Properties Owner. “We’re grateful for the support from Kettering, JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition and their vision for the site.”

For more information on JobsOhio’s OSIP program, visit www.jobsohio.com/osip.