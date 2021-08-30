Miami Valley renters, landlords waiting on federal funds as eviction moratorium expires

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – According to NPR, more than 7 million Americans are behind on rent as the eviction moratorium is now expired.

On August 26, the Supreme Court decided that the moratorium temporarily established by the CDC in September of 2020, should expire. However, in the the Miami Valley the president of the Greater Dayton Apartment Association says there’s no sign that thousands will be flooding the streets.

“We don’t expect to see an onslaught of evictions,” said Lloyd Cobble.

Cobble says most landlords he speaks to are patient and are willing to work with tenants if they know that the tenant is making an effort to get rental assistance.

“The ones that really need to move forward [with evictions] are the ones who haven’t made the effort or aren’t able to get assistance,” explained Cobble.

The federal government has provided more than $75 billion nationwide for renters and landlord assistance. However, Cobble says bureaucratic red tape has slowed the process of getting these funds to the people who need it most.

“In June there was only $3 billion of that money that had been distributed. so landlords have been very patient but we’re just anxious to come up with a better solution that helps the renters get out of this debt and helps everyone,” he said.

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership and the United Way of Greater Dayton are both local associations tasked with helping these funds get to people.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said in a statement:



I’m extremely discouraged that the Supreme Court has struck down the new eviction moratorium just as COVID-19 is once again surging across the country. I’m grateful to our local partners who have worked so hard to prevent evictions over the last eighteen months – including Dayton Municipal Court, countless nonprofit agencies, and landlords who have been willing to be patient and work with their tenants. Over the next few days, we will work with these partners to determine the best path forward to keep as many people as possible in their homes. Nan Whaley, Dayton Mayor

Cobble says the eviction moratorium was hardest on independent landlords, but many are still willing to be patient and help people stay in homes.

“Eviction is a last resort. Most landlords are working with their residents to try to come up with a solution,” said Cobble.

For more information from the Community Action Partnership on financial assistance for renters and landlords, click here.