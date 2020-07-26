Miami Valley Red Cross seeking volunteers for shelters

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The American Red Cross is looking to recruit volunteers that will be ready with various tasks in shelters across the Miami Valley.

In a press release, the Red Cross said its goal is to ensure it has a volunteer workforce able to adapt to changes in protocol brought on by COVID-19.

The Red Cross said that there is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. It needs volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks.

There are both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.

The Red Cross is also looking for health services support from anyone who is an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active license. Medical volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health.

Screening residents of shelters for COVID-19-like illnesses would likely be required.

For those interested in volunteering, please go to redcross.org/volunteertoday. Any volunteer is expected to commit to at least a 14-day block before Dec. 1.