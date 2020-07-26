Miami Valley Red Cross seeking volunteers for shelters

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DaytonRedCrossDisasterRelief_135988

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The American Red Cross is looking to recruit volunteers that will be ready with various tasks in shelters across the Miami Valley.

In a press release, the Red Cross said its goal is to ensure it has a volunteer workforce able to adapt to changes in protocol brought on by COVID-19.

The Red Cross said that there is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. It needs volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks.

There are both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.

The Red Cross is also looking for health services support from anyone who is an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active license. Medical volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health.

Screening residents of shelters for COVID-19-like illnesses would likely be required.

For those interested in volunteering, please go to redcross.org/volunteertoday. Any volunteer is expected to commit to at least a 14-day block before Dec. 1.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS