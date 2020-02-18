Miami Valley Red Cross chapters seeking volunteers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton area Red Cross is looking to add more volunteers to their team.

Community Volunteer Leaders (CVL) work with the Chapter Executive to build local awareness and engagement to strengthen the Red Cross presence in the community to help grow the volunteer base.

CVLs are needed in the Dayton area as well as Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Miami, and Shelby counties.

No experience is needed.

“I like to think of CVLs as ‘connectors’; people who are able to connect community needs

with the Red Cross,” said Lynne Gump, Executive Director of the Northern Miami Valley

Ohio Chapter and Interim Director of the Dayton Area Chapter. “CVLs act as the face of the

Red Cross in the community and are critical in helping to manage key local relationships.”

If you’re interested, click here to learn more.