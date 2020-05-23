Miami Valley Red Cross chapter collecting homemade face masks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Miami Valley chapter of the American Red Cross is collecting face masks to be distributed at the VA Medical Center in Dayton.

The masks are just one way the Red Cross is finding ways to help the community while coronavirus restrictions are in place.

This isn’t the first time the organization has asked people to get crafty to support the troops.

During World War I, they asked people to make knitted socks.

“It was a way for the American people to go ahead and express their generosity and provide some support to those service members,” Service to the Armed Forces & International Services Programs regional director Craig Nagy said.

Sewn masks will be distributed by the Red Cross at the Dayton VA Hospital for veterans and their families.

They ask for a variety of sizes and that they meet CDC guidelines.

Nagy says the masks and other donations have been one way his department can support veterans while restrictions are still in place.

“We are not able to go out and provide as much voluntary support due to restrictions on visitors, but we are still supporting the VA by providing donations that are filtered through us,” Nagy said.

Just as armed forces services have shifted, so has disaster relief for Central & Southern Ohio Region.

“Disasters never stop and neither does the Red Cross,” marketing and communications director Marita Salkowski said. “We’ve just had to adjust the way that we’ve been doing things in order to continue to provide the services to those people that we care for.”

The red cross is offering as many disaster relief services as they can virtually.

“A lot of it is contacting those individuals by phone, reaching out to them, determining their need,” Salkowski said.

Salkowski said it’s been difficult navigating the challenges of the pandemic, but she’s seen many people rise to the occasion and step up by volunteering.

It’s asked the masks are mailed via the United States Postal Service to:

Miami Valley Ohio Chapter

370 W First Street, Dayton, OH 45402