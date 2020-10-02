Miami Valley reacts to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – News broke this morning that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19.

2 NEWS spoke to Miami Valley residents about how that news made them feel and if they thought his diagnosis would have any effect on economy, or the way people will think about COVID-19 guidelines in the future.

Miami Valley resident Daniel Hartman said with the pair constantly traveling and being exposed to people, taking the necessary health precautions is critical, and he hopes this is a wake up call.

“Now that they’ve come down with it, you know I think that it’s going to be more serious about how they’re going to be handling it now, instead of kind of being on the backfoot of everything how he’s kind of been.”

Jane Novick, who’s had two children test positive for COVID-19, had a similar outlook.

“I’ve seen the devastation. So, I would like to hope that more people realize that the president, who is watched so carefully… got it and he has been around a lot of people who don’t wear masks.”

A visitor to the Miami Valley from Cincinnati, said the first word that came to her mind when she heard the news was “ironic.”

“The message that he’s pushed or that some people have received from his actions [is ironic] because you kind of see the consequences of that message.”

But some residents said it’s less about how people feel, and more about facts and the impact to follow.

“Whether you like Donald Trump or not, it’s not about liking him right now,” explained one Miami Valley man. “It’s a matter of, he sits in the most powerful seat in the world. And when somebody like that gets sick, you’re talking about the market, people’s fears and concerns, our enemies. It’s not so much whether you’re a Democrat or Republican. That doesn’t matter anymore.

One Centerville woman added, “With all the people dying of COVID, you don’t want to wish that on anybody. So with the president and First Lady catching it, I guess it was only timely, just because they’re surrounded by people who’ve had it. So you wish them well.“

“It just feels like it’s going to shake things up a bit,” continued one Centerville resident. “I don’t think it’s going to shake things up too [terribly]. It’s not going to be something big, but something’s going to change, I feel.”