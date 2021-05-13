Miami Valley reacts to CDC’s indoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just over a year ago, the push to wear a mask by the Centers for Disease Control began, now that it’s being reversed, a local doctor and people in the Miami Valley there’s some light end of the pandemic tunnel.

After months of masks, the CDC said Thursday they can come off indoors, if you’re vaccinated.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital said this is a big step, but does come with some risks.

“If you have a significant number of people who are not vaccinated, you have now removed all of the protections in place, so it’s going to be very, very important that people are honest and transparent with their vaccination status,” Colon said.

President Biden said all Americans need to be patient and respectful toward people still wearing masks.

“Some may say, just feel more comfortable, continue to wear a mask, they may feel that way,” Biden said. “So, if you’re someone with a mask, you see them, please treat them with kindness and respect.”

Some people hearing the news said they’re excited, but for now, taking their masks off will depend on the situation.

“It feels like progress, like we’re getting to a healthy space, but I’m also really concerned because, though I know I’m vaccinated, my family, I have a 10 month old and what does that mean for these indoor spaces with those who maybe aren’t?” Dayton resident Maureen O’Rourke said.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, but I think it’s best to be cautious and to be safe and to make sure that people are comfortable in their surroundings,” Wisconsin resident Maria Korkos said.

Dr. Colon said this guidance will hopefully be another motivator for more people to get vaccinated.

He also said it’ll likely trigger the rollback of more guidance in the coming months.