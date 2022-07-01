NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Evans Family Ranch, owned by Ed Evans, sits in New Carlisle. He started his 4th of July celebration five years ago, and it has grown into a big event featuring live performances, food trucks, and a fireworks display.

Evans also takes this opportunity to show the community the importance of agriculture and farming.

“A lot of people think their meat comes from the grocery store or their eggs comes to the grocery store. Well, that’s where you go by it a lot of times, but it’s raised right here,” Evans said.

Because of the difficulties small farms have faced in recent years, Evans had to get creative and expand into agritourism. He opened up his ranch for events and other community activities.

“It helps take the edge off of the pricing situation. And we’re farming all organic here. We only use cow manure and we use chicken litter and other permitted, organically permitted fertilizers, fish emulsion fertilizer, which is all costly,” Evans said.

He hopes people will not only come out and take part in the 4th of July festivities, but also learn a little something about the importance of the farming industry.

“We’ve been blessed so much. God has been really, really good to us,” Evans said.

The Evans Family Ranch 4th of July celebration starts Friday, July 1. Food trucks open at Noon and the beer tent opens at 4 p.m. Live music begins at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. The fun continues Saturday, July 2, with more food and music. To see the full line-up, click here.