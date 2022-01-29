CASSTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – At Miami East Elementary in Miami County, Principal Brian Rohrer is gearing up to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at a chance for the Super Bowl.

“I’ve been a Bengals fan all my life. I got really excited in 1988 when the Bengals went to the super bowl, and I saw how excited that made my mom and dad. So, that made me become a lifelong fan,” said Rohrer.

Rohrer has been growing his beard out since the pandemic began two years ago, when he originally told students he’d shave his face once COVID-19 ended. With no close end in sight for the pandemic, Rohrer made a bet with students and a coworker that if the Bengals lose this Sunday, he’d shave his beard.

“I think I’ll just shave it at home and then come in on Monday and have it shaved. But I don’t think I’ll have to shave it,” he said. “But, Mrs. Edwards will have to dye her hair orange if the Bengals win – when the Bengals win. She’s just moved here from Kansas City. We have a little rivalry going. So, we decided we were gonna make things a little interesting,” said Rohrer.

The hallways of Miami East Elementary are also covered in mostly Bengals but also some Chiefs decorations. Rohrer’s wife Gretchen says she it’s so much fun to see her husband this excited about his favorite team.

“It’s been so exciting to watch him each week the last two weeks getting excited with the kids. He’s waited 31 years for that playoff win, and to finally have it and to run around the house excited, to get to have these moments,” Gretchen said. “I remember I was in the 4th grade when the Bengals went to the Super Bowl the last time. So, him being a principal at this school and getting to share that with his students and own kids is just awesome,” said Gretchen.

Of course, it’s also awesome for both Brian and Gretchen to be Bengals super fans with the last name Rohrer…pronounced like ‘roar’. Rohrer says the last few times he and his family watched Bengals games from home the team won. So, he plans to watch Sunday’s game from the comfort of the family living room.