Miami Valley prepares for the long-term as FEMA aid could take awhile

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald says her biggest fear about this lengthy recovery process is losing momentum. But long term housing is another major concern as some homes and apartments are still without power 9 days later, others are damaged seemingly beyond repair.

Mayor McDonald says, “We do not plan on having another Katrina. We don't plan on having our citizens moving out and not ever seeing them back. So, we're looking at long-term sustainable housing."

The long road to recovery taking a major step forward Wednesday as FEMA hit the ground in 10 Ohio counties to assess the tornado damage. The process could take weeks, even months, but the mayor knows people need housing now.

Some units are unlivable, like one with broken windows and caution tape. The mayor is cautioning people against leaving for good, but one resident says it's already happening.

9 days after the tornado hit, Charles Maclin is living in a hotel because his apartment is still without power. He says, "My next-door neighbor, they were gone, because they didn't want to stay without power. They kept telling them they didn't know how long the power would be out. They moved. I don't know where they moved to. They just packed up all their stuff and left and they're gone."

Several moving vans peppered one Trotwood neighborhood, but not all of them are leaving for good. Roshawn Martin's family is headed for a temporary house while they rebuild the home they raised their boys in.

Roshawn says, "Great neighborhood. We've never had any issues with it. We just hope that everyone else can be fortunate enough to either have their house repaired to move back in, or if it is torn down then other people who move in can keep the quality of the neighborhood. That's the main thing we're focused on."

