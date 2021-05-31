Miami Valley prepares for restrictions to be removed Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Businesses are preparing for restrictions to loosen this Wednesday and if they are ready to operate at full capacity. Even after Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement to remove health restrictions, it will be left up to the individual businesses if they choose to enforce their own mask mandate or not.

“Let’s take our masks off and get back to normal life, I mean I’m ready for it,” said Middletown Resident Kevin Allen.

Residents say they are eager for Wednesday, when all health restrictions will be removed. Whether you’re vaccinated or not, residents encourage each other to still abide by safety guidelines to avoid a surge in cases.

“I think we give it a try, we’ve followed pretty much everything to a tee that the governor has said so give us a shot here, lets see what’s going on and get the vaccines out there if people want to do that,” said Allen.

For the first time in 11 months, Ohio is averaging fewer than 90 cases per 100,000 residents. Governor DeWine called it a major milestone as restrictions will be removed Wednesday, which businesses believe will bring large crowds back out as vaccinations continue to increase.

“I do think they would be more comfortable shopping indoors, it would also motivate more people to get vaccinated as well cause they know they’d get to get out and feel safe,” said Founder & Owner Entrepreneur Marketplace, Shoppe & Connection Tae Winston. “I’m already seeing that, but it would encourage more to get out and feel good about this happening, for sure.”

Local health leaders believe timing the loosening of restrictions with the Vax-a-Million lottery could be the solution to making Ohioans feel safe knowing others are getting vaccinated.

“We think we’re going to get bumped every time they announce a winner over the next month and we’re hoping that will drive more people to get vaccinated,” said CCHD Health Commissioner Charles Patterson. “That’s going to make people enthusiastic because they’re going to see actual Ohioans win that money and think that could be me.”

According to the coronavirus dashboard, more than 45-percent of the state has received at least one dose of a vaccine.