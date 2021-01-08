Miami Valley political experts weigh in on how to unify U.S. after Capitol riot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley political experts say it’s going to take an effort on the local, state, and federal level to unify the country. It’s a tall task in the wake of this week’s unprecedented violence.

“We must get on with the business of America,” President Donald Trump said, calling for a smooth transition of power in a new video on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown (D) and Rob Portman (R) said it was time to move forward from this election. Meanwhile five Ohio congressmen objected to the vote, including Miami Valley Republicans Jim Jordan (R) and Warren Davidson (R).

Cedarville University history and law professor Marc Clauson said it’s now going to take a good example from elected leaders to restore trust and pull the country together.

“I think what we have to have is the rhetoric that tones down, or brings down, the temperature so that we’re able to speak to each other rationally and speak to each other with civility and actually move forward in some kind of unity,” Clauson said.

Clauson there’s a divide that must be healed between democrats and republicans, and within the GOP itself.

“I think the fringe group is much smaller than the moderate group, but it’s still going to take some time even for everyone in the party to get back to have confidence in the electoral process,” Clauson said.

University of Dayton Human Rights Center Executive Director Shelley Inglis said accountability by lawmakers is a crucial first step, but says Americans must also get involved in government and with and important issues.

“We need to create an environment in which citizens can be more active players, more informed and more civically involved,” Inglis said. “That takes leadership, but it also takes us being willing to not pretend that these issues are going to go away, but understand and grasp that we have hard work to do.”

Inglis said she hopes Wednesday is a wake up call for the Americans watching. She said it’s essential the country mends its divisions in order to tackle a number of complex health, social environmental and economic issues.

“We need to address them, we cannot avoid them,” Inglis said. “As 2020 played out, they will impact us in really horrific ways and eat at the fabric of U.S. society.”

2NEWS reached out to Congressmen Jordan and Davidson for an interview about their objections to the election results and moving forward. We have not heard back from Jordan and Davidson declined our request.