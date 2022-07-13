CLEARCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police departments across the Miami Valley are showing support after an officer was shot and critically injured in Clearcreek Township.

Many departments have made Facebook posts showing their support to the injured officer, his family, and his department. You can read them below.

“Our hearts go out to Clearcreek Township Police Department and their community as they navigate through this difficult time.” Kettering Police Department

This morning our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Clearcreek Township Police Department. West Carrollton Police Department

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters in blue at Clearcreek Township Police Department “ Riverside Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters at the Clearcreek Township Police Department. Please keep them in your thoughts as they face some very difficult days ahead.#OfficerDown Middletown Division of Police