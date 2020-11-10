Miami Valley parents share views on virtual, in-person learning changes

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — As cases of coronavirus continue to rise across Ohio, some school districts are moving to distance learning. But navigating the ever-changing decisions is a challenge for both students and parents.

“I don’t have the teaching within me and I’m also disabled so that doesn’t help either,” said Shannon McNamara.

Like many parents, navigating 2020 has been a whirlwind for McNamara. She’s faced with juggling fluid schedules for her four children in Kettering City Schools.

“It’s been very difficult having the kids at home all of the time. The spending as far as food and everything else is really expensive. So it hasn’t. It’s been kind of hard on us,” she said.

The district began the school year fully remote and switched to a hybrid model Monday.

Scott Inskeep, the superintendent of Kettering City Schools said, “This whole process is a daily problem-solving event and it puts our families and guardians I know in very difficult situations,”

At Kettering City Schools, 82 percent of students are doing hybrid learning and about 18 percent are remote. In Dayton Public Schools, 65 percent are doing hybrid and about 35 percent are remote. This week West Carrollton Schools and Wayne High School were forced back into 100 percent remote learning because of increased covid-19 spread in the community.

Some parents who chose to remain remote said their students are more stable.

“She’s a sophomore. She’s very responsible. She sets her stuff up every day, she gets out of bed, she knows exactly what she has to do, and she works ahead,” said Mark Grubb, whose daughter is a sophomore at Kettering City Schools.

He said he’s pleased with how the superintendent has handled the changes.

“I think they’re making the best out of a bad situation that’s just out of everybody’s control. And it’s unfortunate for some kids. But it’s a life or death situation and I’m gonna choose life over death,” he said.