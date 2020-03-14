Miami Valley parents preparing to keep kids at home, schools providing meals for students

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Monday, schools across the state will close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Parents are preparing to have their kids home for at least the next three weeks.

“I’d rather be safe than sorry,” said Shonda, the parent of a Huber Heights student.

“I believe that this is the time that parents need to have for some one-on-one time with their kids. We get to sit down and talk and pick their brains and see what they’re thinking,” said Rodney, parent to several children who are now staying home.

For now, daycare facilities will not be forced to close. However, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is urging parents to start coming up with alternative plans in case they do close.

“My motto is when you stay ready you don’t have to get ready,” said Rodney.

Some parents are concerned about the expense attached to keeping children at home for days and weeks at a time.

“It’s an unwanted expense but what are you going to do?” asked Shonda.

For families who cannot afford that added expense, Governor DeWine announced Friday that the state of Ohio will continue providing breakfast and lunch through waivers from the federal government.

“We know that there are some children who rely pretty much exclusively on that food that they can get from school,” said Governor DeWine. “It’s going to be up to each school. Each school is different, but we know from talking to superintendents that they want to do this. They will continue to have staff and so they will be able to work that out.”

For more information on Dayton Public Schools’ meal plan, click here.